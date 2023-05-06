CUP&A hosts OET Roadshow in Kerala to empower healthcare professionals with English language skills

New Delhi, May 06, 2023: Cambridge University Press and Assessment recently conducted a series of OET roadshows across Kerala in Kochi and Kottayam. The workshops focused on Advanced OET Teaching Strategies and specifically empowering healthcare professionals to prepare for the OET test. The face-to-face intensive workshop provided tailored help to healthcare professionals, skills-specific insights, and an introduction to Cambridge resources for OET preparation.

The first two workshops were held on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023 and 5th May at Apollo Dimora Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) and Holiday Inn Cochin respectively. The final workshop is scheduled for Saturday in Trivandrum for 6th May 2023, at Hotel Aida in Kottayam. The workshop will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and include a lunch break at 1:15 p.m.

The roadshows centered around teaching strategies for Advanced OET (Occupational English Test), with the aim of empowering healthcare professionals to improve their English language proficiency for working in English-speaking nations. The workshop featured intensive in-person sessions on OET teaching strategies, customized support for healthcare professionals who are getting ready for the OET, and targeted guidance on specific skills, as well as an overview of Cambridge resources for OET.

Arun Rajamani, MD, South Asia, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said, “We are delighted to host the OET Roadshows in Kerala and offer healthcare professionals the opportunity to enhance their English language proficiency for working in English-speaking countries. At CUP&A, we are committed to providing high-quality resources and tailored support to help healthcare professionals prepare for the OET. We look forward to empowering healthcare professionals with the tools they need to succeed in their careers and make a positive impact on patient care.”

OET is designed to meet the specific English language needs of the healthcare sector and has been developed for twelve healthcare professions, including Dentistry, Occupational Therapy, Podiatry, Medicine, Pharmacy, Speech Pathology, Dietetics, Optometry, Radiography, Nursing, Physiotherapy, and Veterinary Science.

To support the delivery of Upskill for Healthcare as well as to use the range of learning resources for healthcare, Cambridge is offering a series of Teacher Training programmes across India. Interested preparation centres in Kochi, Kottayam, and Trivandrum can register their Trainers with Cambridge to avail of this free support.

Since 2013, OET has been owned by Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment, a venture between Cambridge University Press and Assessment and Boxhill Institute. Cambridge University Press & Assessment has announced a series of support products to enable success for test takers from India. OET supports global mobility to the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, and has recently been added to the list of recognised English tests for immigration to the USA. The opening of OET centres in Kochi, Kottayam, and Trivandrum is a significant milestone for healthcare professionals in Kerala, allowing them to assess their English language skills and pursue their dreams of working in an English-speaking environment.

Book your slot today – occupationalenglishtest.org/book-oet/