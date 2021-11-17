CuriousJr announces the result of the biggest All India Coding Championship

November 17, 2021, New Delhi/Gurugram: CuriousJr, an online coding platform for kids, organised the biggest All India Coding Championship on November 14, 2021, on the occasion of Children’s Day to empower and encourage the future leaders of India. More than 25,000 students from across the country participated in the competition, hailing from states like UP, MP, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, and students in the south region of the country were also seen among the participants.

The All India Coding Championship allows all young programmers from across the country to participate in the national-level competition. This kind of accessibility allows kids from all around the country to shine and demonstrate their potential. The tournament was divided into two groups: Group A (4th to 8th) and Group B (9th to 12th). The top five winners in each group received an Rs. 10,000 educational scholarship.

“Winners were chosen on two criteria”, Janishar Ali, cofounder of CuriousJr., explained. “The first is the accuracy of the code, and the second is the time taken to solve the problem statement.”

The competition’s results were announced today. Sidhant from Raxaul won first place in Group A, and Sachidanand from Kushinagar bagged first place in Group B.



The Top 5 winners receiving scholarships in Group A (Class 4th to 8th) are

Rank-1: Sidhant, Class 8th, Raxaul

Rank-2: Likhit Kumbhare, Class 5th, Chennai,

Rank-3: Samir Kumar, Class 7th, New Delhi

Rank-4: Krishna Kumar, Class 8th, Motihari

Rank-5: Zuhair Mumtaz, Class 4th, Kanpur



The Top 5 winners receiving scholarships in Group B (Class 9th to 12th) are

Rank-1: Sachidanand Yadav, Class 12th, Kushinagar

Rank-2: Gourav Rajak, Class 11th, Sagar,

Rank-3: Tarun Bhaskaranand Sagar, Class 12th, Purnea

Rank-4: Aishwarya Ravi Kumar, Class 12th, Bangalore

Rank-5: Rohit Ganesh Bokde, Class 12th, Nagpur

“These students are the future of India. We at CuriousJr are dedicated to doing our best to help them learn and create technology which will be used by the world,” said Mridul Ranjan Sahu, cofounder of CuriousJr.

About CuriousJr

CuriousJr is a Gurugram-based online platform founded in 2020 to enable code learning for kids between 8 and 17 years old. It is mobile-first, provides lessons in vernacular languages, and enables publishing and sharing of creations by students within the larger community. CuriousJr aims to create the most trusted learning platform that offers technology-assisted, impact-based learning to 500 million kids across the globe by 2030. It was founded by Amit Shekhar, Janishar Ali, and Mridul Ranjan Sahu, all graduates of IIT-BHU.