CuriousJr Organizes India’s Biggest Coding Competition For Kids In Mobile

CuriousJr, a Gurugram based Online Platform is organising India’s Biggest Coding Competition for kids in mobile phones, this event will help kids to take one step ahead in their coding career and in turn help them fetch a wide knowledge and experience in this field.

Nov 11, 2021, Gurugram: CuriousJr, an online coding platform for kids, empowers young minds to learn coding on mobile. Now, Laptop accessibility will not hinder the urge of K12 students to learn to code. Launched in September 2020, CuriousJr taught more than 200K students to create apps and games on mobile. The competition will be held on Nov 14th on the occasion of children’s day to encourage upcoming future leaders of India. This competition will be conducted in Group A (Class 4th to 8th) and Group B (Class 9th to 12th).

CuriousJr is co-founded by Amit Shekhar, Janishar Ali, and Mridul Ranjan Sahu, all graduates, and friends from IIT-BHU. The online platform is mobile-first, focused on students between 8 and 17 years, and vernacular-based. The platform helps students learn coding with the help of bite-sized content, test their knowledge in a practice arena, and publish their creations on the CuriousJr app store, which they can then share with friends, family, and the larger community.

More than 50K students have already participated in the All India Coding Championship, and created apps using their coding skills. Winners of the competition will be awarded scholarships from the pool of Rs 1 Lacs. Students need to register in the coding competition on CuriousJr Mobile App.

Mridul Ranjan Sahu says, “In All India Coding Championship, students will be able to check their coding skills, compete with students like them from all over India and practice for the coding competition on CuriousJr for FREE. All India Coding Championship by CuriousJr will give exposure to the students to compete at the National level and solve problem statements with their creativity “.

Coding is one of the essential skills required to excel in the 21st century. Introducing Coding and enhancing the exposure to technology at a young age will show children a path to a new world of innovation and creativity. All India Coding championship gives students an ideal opportunity to showcase their creativity and test their coding skills. Moreover, the All India Coding championship allows the students to compete with students from across India.

Amit Shekhar stated, “More than 60% of new jobs will require tech skills, and no traditional education system can serve this scale.”

This can be a life-changing experience for kids; that is why we urge students to participate in the All India Coding championship. To participate in the competition, students need to get themselves registered on the CuriousJr Mobile App.