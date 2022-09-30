CURTAIN RAISER: LAW DAY AND JUSTICE Y.V. CHANDRACHUD MEMORIAL PUBLIC LECTURE

Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is hosting Law Day and Justice Y.V. Chandrachud Memorial Public Lecture, 2022. The event is scheduled on 1st October 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM IST.

The Law Day commemorations will be done under the leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Dean, Faculty of Law, SIU, Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC – Lamp co-funded by EU) which will include a review of the past year and initiatives undertaken since Law Day 2021. In addition to this, the event shall witness the Justice Y.V. Chandrachud Memorial Public Lecture which is one of the hallmark initiatives of SLS-P.

The event will be graced by the august presence of Dr. S.B. Mujumdar, Hon’ble Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) delivering the Chancellor’s address and Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, with the welcome address.

The Chief Guest Hon’ble Justice B.V. Nagarathana, Supreme Court of India will be addressing the audience on the topic of ‘Revisiting Judicial trajectory on Good Governance’. Hon’ble Justice Nagarathana will also administer the Law Day Oath to all attendees in the programme and will be releasing LexEt, the biannual newsletter of SLS-P along with the booklet of Justice Y.V. Chandrachud Memorial Public Lecture.

The programme will conclude with interactive question and answer session between the dignitaries and the audience followed by the Vote of Thanks and the National Anthem.