Cyberbit integrates XSOAR in its skills development platform to power orchestration and automation; Indian cybersecurity teams can dramatically improve their readiness for cyber attacks

New Delhi:- As cyberattacks are constantly surging in India especially during the pandemic, Cyberbit Ltd., the world’s leading provider of Cyber Skills Development Platforms is leaving no stones unturned to alleviate the evolving threat landscape prevailing in the country. The company has included XSOAR, the world’s leading Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform in its hands-on incident response simulation exercises. Cyberbit is the first cyber skilling platform to include XSOAR, from Palo Alto Networks in its skill development platform along with a growing list of market leading cybersecurity products like the Palo Alto Networks Next Generation Firewall, leading SIEM solutions, Endpoint Security solutions and more.

By training on Cyberbit, XSOAR users can now dramatically improve their readiness for attacks, by responding to real-world, simulated incidents such as ransomware attacks, in “live-fire” exercises, using their familiar security stack.

Speaking on this development, Oren Aspir, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Cyberbit said, “Cyberbit is committed to delivering a hyper-realistic cybersecurity training platform that mirrors the pressure, the attacker tactics, the network infrastructure, and the toolsets that our clients will be using during an incident. With the addition of XSOAR we not only improve on the reality of the training experience, we also prepare our trainees for the future of cybersecurity by introducing the latest next-generation tools, ensuring they are prepared for the inevitable attack.”

“Enterprise SOCs must always be prepared for the next security event. XSOAR plays a central role, ensuring operational readiness by orchestrating and automating the right tools to mitigate an incident in a time effective manner. Coupled with knowledge and skills gained on Cyberbit, SOC operators will respond with a significantly higher degree of efficiency to major events. We are delighted that Cyberbit now includes XSOAR, allowing SOC Teams to train with real life scenarios so that when the next event happens they will be more ready than ever to overcome it quickly and efficiently.” said Dan Sarel, VP Product Management at Palo Alto Networks.

Cyberbit: Train for Real

Cyberbit is a market-leading provider of cyber skill development platforms. Cyberbit addresses one of the most acute cybersecurity challenges: preparing cybersecurity teams for attacks. The Cyberbit platform delivers a “Zero to Hero” skilling, training, and assessment solution on-demand dramatically increasing security team performance, improving teamwork, and improving evaluation, hiring, and certification processes. Customers include leading Fortune 500 companies, MSSPs, system integrators, academies and governments in 5 continents. Cyberbit is headquartered in Israel with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia.