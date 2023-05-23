Dakota by Sarah Patt, available now from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback and eBook editions of Dakota by Sarah Patt. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

Dakota is the second novel from author Sarah Patt. New York Times Best-Selling author William Martin says “Meet Dakota. She’s in love… or thinks she is… or hopes to be. Will she find it? That’s the big question in Sarah Patt’s lively new novel of young love and old manners in the twenty-first century. You will stay up late to find the answer, and you’ll leave Dakota and her friends only reluctantly because they are a very lively group to spend time with. Enjoy!”

In this romance, filled with intrigue, feisty and determined Dakota never loses sight of hope or the importance of family and friendships. She navigates life with her moral compass, reconciling the past and seeking answers while discovering secrets and lies. Dakota is a captivating story of love, loss, and friendships that will delight readers.

Dakota, 218 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-277-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com

