Dalmia Industrial Training Institute celebrates silver jubilee

Rajgangpur, Odisha, April 2022: Dalmia Private Industrial Training Institute (DITI), managed by the Dalmia Audyogik Shikshan Pratishthan trust and an initiative of Dalmia Bharat Group of Industries celebrated its Silver Jubilee Anniversary at the Dalmia Auditorium Rajgangpur campus in Odisha. One of the pioneering skill enhancement institutions in India since 1997, Dalmia Private Industrial Training Institute (DITI) ranks seventh among ITIs in Odisha and the first in Sundargarh district.

The commemoration was graced by the Hon’ble Governor, Professor Ganeshi Lal as the chief guest, and Senior Executive Director & National Manufacturing Head, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Mr. Ganesh Jirkuntwar as the guest of honor. The Deputy Executive Director, Mr. Saroj Kumar Rout, began the event by delivering the welcome address followed by Dalmia ITI Principal Mr. Debabrat Pradhan’s speech about the achievements of DITI while presenting the annual report.

Applauding the celebration, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Professor Ganeshi Lal said, “I extend my warm wishes to the management of DITI for achieving the silver jubilee mark this year. It was a complete delight to attend a celebration with splendid performances amidst strong and enthusiastic minds. I congratulate all the winners for their achievements and hope that DITI continues to add its value to our state and its people in the coming years.” Congratulating the management, Mr. Ganesh Jirkuntwar, Sr. Executive Director and National Manufacturing Head, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited said, “On the occasion of DITI’s 25th anniversary, I would like to congratulate the management and the staff for being loyal supporters of spearheading the mission to produce the finest technocrats as well as to develop technical skills for the unemployed in and around Rajgangpur. Over the years, DITI has helped many local graduates with opportunities in both public and private industries. Now, as we step into the 26th year of growth and prosperity, we envisage a stronger approach to the success of this ecosystem.”

During the event , ‘The Shilpi’, DITI’s annual book was unveiled by distinguished dignitaries. On this occasion, four staff members Sri Jayant Kumar Nayak, Sri Bighneswar Lenka, Sri Santosh Kumar Sahoo and Sri Srinibas Sahoo were felicitated by the chief guest with accolades for offering the Best Service to the institute. The event concluded with a scintillating dance performance by the students of DITI. Along with institution management, students and company staff including Corporate Affairs Department, Infrastructure & Facilities , estate, fire service, security department, Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, (IAS) Collector & District Magistrate Sundargarh, Ms. Sagarika Nath, (IPS) Superintendent of Police, Sundargarh, Rajgangpur police and administrative officers of the district extended their full cooperation for making the program a huge success.

DITI has been the 1st ITI level institute to be Integrated Management System (IMS) certified since 2014 for quality, environment, safety, and health, i.e ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 respectively. The institute also takes up the responsibility for the physical, financial, and social well-being of its students by offering regular health check-ups, life insurance, scholarship facilities, special training, and social awareness programs like tree plantation, AIDS awareness, and sanitation among others. Additionally, DITI provides government assistance and incentives to graduates to help them become self-reliant. This Institute also started Short Term Training under Govt.’s Modular Employable Skill (MES) program, through the Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTE&T), Odisha in the year 2014-15, as well as the Additional Central Assistant (ACA) program for unemployed youth in this locality for ST & SC candidates.

Presently, DITI is training 468 students out of which 43 are girls, and imparting ITI certificate courses under CTS in five different trades i.e., Fitter, Electrician, Machinist, Welder, Computer Operator & Programming Assistant. Between 2014 and 2020, the institute has trained 1651 students, out of which 1018 are currently placed with companies like DCBL Cement (Rajgangpur), DCBL Refractory (Rajgangpur), L&T Construction (Cuttack), and Rourkela Steel Plant to count a few. A total of 83 students received training with the help of DCBL’s CSR sponsorship between 2014 and 2021.