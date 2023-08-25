Danielle Christy’s Newly Released Light in the Darkness

Heath, OH, August 25, 2023 – “Light in the Darkness”: a potent collection of emotionally charged poems. “Light in the Darkness” is the creation of published author Danielle Christy, a resident of Ohio and dedicated educator.

Christy shares, “Poetry is a great way to express yourself. Danielle wrote poems to help her express her thoughts because she has a hard time verbally expressing them. The book shows the journey through depression and self-harm. It is a personal journey of Danielle—not all people with depression will have the same experiences. She hopes to inspire you to continue to push through those hard times.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danielle Christy’s new book will resonate with many who faced similar uphill battles against the invisible illnesses that effect so many of us.