DAV Centenary Public School, Paschim Enclave completed 37 years of excellence and brilliance

New Delhi : The Foundation Day of the school was celebrated with great pomp and show. A special assembly was organised at the school lawns on the day. The extravaganza was presided over by distinguished dignitaries- Dr. NK UBEROI, Chairman of the school, Vice President, DAVCMC, DR SS KHANNA, Vice Chairman of the school, Vice President, DAVCMC, Ms. Manju Malik, Ex- Principal of the school and Rotarian Raju Aggarwal, Director, Rotary Club Janak. Members of PTA, school alumni Ms. Priya Mittal Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions at North Block and Mr. Mridul Arora, senior PR Manager in CNN Media Services also graced the function.

The gala event began with the auspicious DAV Flag hoisting ceremony followed by the lighting of the knowledge lamp by the esteemed guests. The melodious tunes of mantras echoed all around as the honourable guests penned down their blessings and wish for the school. The principal of the school, Madam Ms. Sonia Malik rendered the welcome address highlighting the scintillating achievements of the school.

The day saw the school choir present a melodious welcome song followed by a thought-provoking speech. The highlight of the function was the magnificent dance performance depicting the role of Vedic culture and values in shaping students’ personalities.

The alumni students attending the ceremony also expressed their love and gratitude for their alma mater.

The celebration was followed by a felicitation ceremony wherein the meritorious students, winners of different competitions,100% attendance award winners, avid readers, the team of interact club, and the first aid volunteers of the school were honoured.

Thereafter, Honourable guest Dr. NK Uberoi blessed and enlightened everyone with his pearls of wisdom and the celebration concluded with a vote of thanks by the activity in charge of the school.