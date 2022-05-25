Dayananda Sagar Institutions announce free CET/ NEET/ JEE/ COMED-K crash course

Classes to start on May 20th, 2022

Bangalore, May 25, 2022: Dayananda Sagar Institutions (DSI), a Bangalore based comprehensive campus in higher education today announced a free crash course for CET, NEET, JEE, and COMED-K exams. DSI as a leading Education Institution is promoting and encouraging leadership skills to enhance today’s youth making them competent to meet national and global requirements.

The DSI’s preparatory classes for the year 2022 will be delivered online from May 20, 2022, to June 15, 2022, for 27 days covering both the first and second Pre-University syllabus. In addition, the crash course will have weekly tests to monitor the progress of the candidates. Classes of 90 minute duration in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will be held daily. Classes for Biology will be held on alternate days. The program will also have two Preparatory Exams covering the syllabus taught during the Crash Course. Students will have the opportunity to know their performance and discuss the Question Papers with the faculty, on the same day. The link to the online classes along with the timetable will be shared with the students once they register themselves for the program through the official website of Dayananda Sagar Institutions.

Speaking about this crucial initiative, Mr. Rohan Prem Sagar, Trustee & Board of Governors at Dayananda Sagar Institutions said, “DSI which has been offering this program successfully for the past 6 years believes in empowering the youth who are aspiring to get into good universities to crack the entrance exams with better scores. The DSI preparatory program prepares the students thoroughly with weekly tests and master tests, taught by experts, which will enable the students who are now preparing to write the KCET, NEET, JEE, and COMED-K to do well. “Our previous experiences have made us realize that students from all backgrounds are benefitted from these preparatory courses and I urge them to take advantage of this great opportunity” he further added.

DSI has always intended to support the students by providing them with excellent coaching for the entrance exams. The expert faculty specially trained for the purpose further ensures furnishing extensive knowledge to the students to successfully enter their preferred professional courses in the near future.