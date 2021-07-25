Dayananda Sagar Institutions celebrates 100th birth anniversary of its founder, unveils special logo

Bengaluru, July 24th, 2021 – Dayananda Sagar Institutions kick-started its centenary celebrations to mark the 100th birth anniversary of its founder, Shri R Dayananda Sagar. As part of the Founder’s day and launch of the centenary celebrations, a special logo designed by the students of the DSI colleges was inaugurated by the chief guests Dr. D Hemachandra Sagar, Chairman, Dayananda Sagar Institutions, and Dr. D Premachandra Sagar, Vice Chairman, Dayananda Sagar Institutions.

The celebrations will be a year-long event that will conclude on 24th July 2022. As part of the celebrations, the institution will be hosting a range of cultural programmes, webinars, talks by eminent personalities, national and international conferences, and other activities.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. D Hemachandra Sagar, said, “The institution needs to move to the next dimension, a dimension of uniqueness. What are we, where are we going, and whom are we going to compete with? The competition is always within us. We have to meet the challenges of the day. Nothing is impossible for a man to achieve provided he dedicates himself. Through all employees in our organizations, I would like to convey that we have one mission 一 to do good to the society.”

During his speech, Dr. Hemachandra Sagar added that the institute feels strongly towards fulfilling Dr. Chandramma Sagar’s dream as a social responsibility and hopes to “complete the circle” by creating an orphanage and an old age home in the future. Speaking on the education front, Dr. Sagar expressed his vision for establishing a veterinary and agricultural college and a college for immunology and future diseases guided by Dr. Gaikwad and Dr Ashok.

Dr D Premachandra Sagar, said, “Today is indeed a day of great celebration. We have met here to commemorate the memory of my late father, barrister Dayananda Sagar. He, who was liberated by knowledge, believed that knowledge ultimately completes humans. The journey of growth has not been easy. It was filled with difficulties. Transformation does not come easy. But it is necessary to achieve greatness. It is time DSI becomes world-class. The new education policy gives us a lot of freedom now to have an interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approach. We know where we want to go. We will not rest until we realize our objectives.”

Shri R Dayananda Sagar was the General Secretary of the University Union and the President of the University Students’ Union during the 1942 ‘Quit India movement.’ He was also a great visionary and a man of many accomplishments who contributed to the development of journalism, education, theatre, films, legal studies, and politics in Karnataka.