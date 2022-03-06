Decode the mystery of symbols with Sudhir Kove, The Logo Guru’s upcoming course – Scientific Logo Analysis and Designing

Learn about scientifically-based designprinciples that designers can leverage to create stronger logos. Join Scientific Logo Analysis and Designing zoom live classes conducted by Mr Sudhir Kove, The Logo Guru.

He has expertise in designing scientific logos based on client profile, business vision, and goal. Scientific logos by Logo Guru create brand value of organizations which the client wants to communicate to its audience. Logo creation is the skill & scientific process too which includes Graphology, Vastushastra, Astrology, Sacred Geometry, and Colour Therapy. Hence, logos created by Mr Sudhir always have a magnetic effect.

The sole purpose of the Scientific Logo Designing Training course is to educate people about the scientific logo and spread scientific approach. Through this course, Logo Guru has helped global clients to transform their business to new growing curves and scaled up the revenues through modifying the company logo.

‘The Logo Guru’ Mr. Sudhir Kove will assist you thoroughly to understand various parameters in the logo to make it more precise, communicative, and prosperous.

When: 7th March to 23rd March 2022

Where: Zoom Live Class

Time: 9.00pm to 11.00pm

Contact: 9637510737 / 9175119296

Link: www.sudhirkove.com