Department of Library and Information Science, Tripura University celebrates National Librarian’s Day

Department of Library and Information Science, Tripura University, Suryamaninagar, West Tripura, Tripura, India, celebrated “National Librarian’s Day”, on 12th August 2022 at 12.00 PM at the Seminar Hall of the Department of Library and Information Science, Tripura University. A Memorial Lecture on “Dr. S. R. Ranganathan: Life and Contributions”, was also organised on the occasion. The inauguration program started with the lighting of the lamp and garlanding by the Chief Guest – Dr. Champeswar Mishra, Librarian, Central Library, Tripura University. Prof. R. K. Mahapatra, Professor, Department of Library and Information Science, welcome the Chief Guest and other dignitaries on the occasion and spoke about the purpose of the event.

Invited International Eminent Speaker Prof. Muhammad Mezbah-ul-Islam, Professor, Department of Information Science and Library Management, University of Dhaka, Dhaka – Bangladesh delivered his address on the memorial Lecture and presented some reflections on Dr. S. R. Ranganathan, and the five laws of library science and enlightened the students and participants through online mode. Chief Guest Dr. Champeswar Mishra, Librarian, Central Library, Tripura University, addressed the participants and advised them to be dedicated to their library profession by citing many examples and instances of Dr. S. R. Ranganathan and his works.

Mr. Augustine Zimik, Assistant Professor, extended the vote of thanks. On the occasion, a poster presentation competition and quiz competition on Dr. S. R. Ranganathan, were held in the department and winners were awarded prizes. Dr. Mithu Anjali Gayan, Assistant Professor, coordinated the programme, Dr. Saumen Das, Guest Faculty, provided the technical support. Mr. Rajesh Kumar Mog, Research Scholar, performed the programme as an anchor. Students, research scholars, faculties, library officers, and library professionals of Central Library joined the programme at large and made the programme a grand success.