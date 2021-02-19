Design Guru Mahendra Patel gets associated with JK Lakshmipat University; shares insights on Type Design

Jaipur: Professor Mahendra Patel, one of the finest teachers of Design, recently taught the students of JK Lakshmipat’s University’s Institute of Design. He shared his valuable insights online on his areas of expertise including Typography, Typeface design, Signage Systems for a fortnight-long module. Even students responded to his teaching process quite well and surprised other faculties with their design ideas under his guidance.

The module was attended by the students of the second semester of B.Des 2019 Batch, Typography Advanced was conducted by Prof. Patel along with Prof. PromitBasu, IOD. This course content included Skeletal Letterforms, Rustica Capitals, RomanCapitals, Letter Design Basics and Logotype Design.

Professor Patel helped the students to develop skills and techniques of Typography with different writing tools and Typeface design on Adobe Illustrator. He has a teaching experience of over 40 years and has been a part of prestigious design institutes such as the National Institute of Design, Symbiosis Institute of Design and IDC School of Design, IIT Mumbai.

“I am quite pleased with the way Design Students at JKLU have learned and responded. It was a learning process throughout the module for me too as I get to learn many new things from my students. Learning is an individualistic thing, everybody can’t learn at the same pace. This time, I have taken the whole module online. Design has become a crucial part of innovation. So, it’s essential that the youth should learn the fundamentals first before breaking the barriers. It’s always a matter of joy for me to be back on JKLU,” said Professor Mahendra Patel.

He was the recipient of the 18th Gutenberg Award for his contribution to Typography in 2010 and was honored with the Design Grandmaster Award during the Icograda Design Week in India at IIT Bombay during 2007.

Thanking the contribution of Prof. Patel, Prof A. Bala Subramaniam, Director, Institute of Design, JKLU, said, “We are grateful to Prof. Mahendra Patel for accepting our request to teach the students of JKLU. At his age, he is surprisingly well-acquainted with the online mode of teaching and was fully prepared. He is most sought after and he didn’t say no to our request and gave full attention to each student. It’s a privilege for JKLU to have him here. Even the attendance for the fortnight was full because of his presence and contribution.”