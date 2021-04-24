Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Flintoclass@HOME becomes profitable and hits 150cr run rate in only 6 months

New Delhi – Even a global pandemic could not stop early education leader Flintoclass from revolutionizing preschool education as they designed a model to deliver high-quality early experiences to children at home during the crisis.

The preschool-at-home model has hit INR 150CR annual run rate in just six months of its launch. Flintoclass@HOME is currently available in India, Canada, the USA, and UAE.

Flintoclass@HOME, a subsidiary of Flinto Learning Solutions — the market leader in early childhood education, is a hybrid learning program that offers the best of hands-on experiences and virtual guidance sessions to younger kids. It delivers its promise packed in an all-inclusive learning kit, designed to work on flexible schedules to meet the needs of its audience. The kit has an award-winning and research-backed curriculum, with every single material needed for early education — practically delivering a complete preschool in a box.

Arunprasad Durairaj, CEO at Flinto Learning Solutions, shares, “While the pandemic was challenging for everyone, preschool children were hit the hardest. Their preschools were closed, they were no longer allowed to step outside, and had little to no understanding of what was happening around them. With Flinto already being a household name in early learning, parents approached us for a solution to continue quality education for their little ones. We took it as a challenge and introduced Flintoclass@HOME ‘preschool in a box’, as a comprehensive learning solution for Nursery, Pre-KG, LKG and UKG children. Today, we have a network of 1 million parents from around the world who have access to our research-based early learning curriculum, lesson plans, pre-packaged materials, and more.”

Flintoclass has also tied up with a network of schools across India to provide priority admissions to Grade 1, for children graduating from the Flintoclass@HOME preschool program.