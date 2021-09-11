Dhurina app by Dhurina Ventures Private Limited reaches 2 million plus user base

Gurgaon: Dhurina app by Dhurina Ventures Private Limited, an Indian e-Learning platform designed for students preparing for state and regional competitive examinations, has reached a remarkable milestone of a user base of 2 million plus. The app which had crossed more than one million downloads back in December 2020 and before the year end has been able to reach more than 2 million downloads which is a great achievement in itself. Their monthly video views are over 28 million.

Dhurina is an online learning and examination preparation app that deals in providing online courses for various state-level competitive exams by onboarding a number of leading state-experts on their platform. It aims to provide quality education at the most affordable prices to all the government job aspirants with a limelight on rural and Tier-III students who have to face multiple challenges and lack of physical and financial resources. Apart from state-exams, it also provides courses for some of the central-level competitive exams and skill-development courses like Computers, Digital Marketing, English Speaking, Interview preparation and many more by the experienced and leading trainers of India.

Not only in the E-learning industry, Dhurina has also set its foot in the offline education industry by establishing Gurukuls in the states of Haryana and Rajasthan. Along with this, in order to reach every nook and corner of the country, it has also stepped into the B2B model and is now collaborating with various book-sellers in different states to provide hardcopy of books to the students that are prepared under the guidance of its experienced educators. Furthermore, it is joining hands with some existing libraries to provide a peaceful learning environment and various educational resources to the students at very nominal charges.

Ajay Kumar, Founder and CEO of Dhurina shares his views on the spike in user base and said, “It’s much more important to focus on what are you going to do next, hence our main focus will be to get more potential students living in rural areas and Tier-III, IV cities who cannot afford expensive education at urban coaching institutes and provide them the best quality education at very nominal prices. We want to invest more towards adding new courses and faculties in the application”.

The startup has raised seed funding from India Accelerator Network, Chandigarh Angels Network, and Modular Capital. For the current year, the team is working to expand in another eight states (Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and parts of Gujarat) and have over five million students study from its platform.

The co-founder also adds that they will do every possible effort to reach out maximum students and establish the means to quality education so that no stones should be left unturned for any student who wishes to build a brighter career.