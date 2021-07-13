Dhurina to Prepare Aspirants for Harayana’s State Level Civil Service Exams

With Covid-19 restrictions slowly getting lifted, and job markets opening up, aspirants can now start preparing for state level civil service exams. Haryana Staff Selection Commission recently announced openings for Constable, Sub-inspector, Gram Sachiv, Patwari and PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) positions. The exams for these positions will be held from August 7 to December 12, 2021. To prepare students for desired posting, Dhurina is offering quality and hi-tech coaching with the help of 100+ highly qualified faculty members across rural areas and tier 3 cities.

Ensuring that finances don’t come in the way of achieving one’s dream, Dhurina is offering e-Learning facilities at an affordable coaching fee.

Dhurina has a mobile application for the students to concentrate on their preparations without wasting their precious time commuting. It provides courses that include detailed and well planned live lectures, curated the latest syllabus. Post each session, these are recorded and provided to students for revision along with e-notes. Dhurina not only ensures quality learning but also better mentorship and guidance by conducting regular test and assignments based on previous years’ test papers by well-known educators. Students can also have access to e-papers and short videos (on tips & tricks) by various educators.

Some common features of Dhurina’s courses are:

Course Duration: 3 months to 6 months

Course Fees: INR 1200 onwards (basis the course selected)

Course Validity: Till your exam

How to apply: Students can visit their website and register themselves for the course of their choice.