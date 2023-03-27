Digital Identity MOSIP’s Country Conversations Two Day Workshop in IIIT Bangalore

Bengaluru, 27th March 2023: Around 60 delegates from 12 countries, development partners, advisors, World Bank, Government of India departments, and stakeholders participated in a two-day workshop called MOSIP Country Conversations 2023 at the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIITB) recently. Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) is a digital identity open source platform developed in IIITB and rolled out in 5 countries as National DigitalIdentity and 7 more countries are using it as a pilot for rollout.

The workshop was inaugurated by Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman IIIT Bangalore Governing Body and Axilor Ventures, Prof. Debabrata Das, Director IIITB and Prof. S Rajagopalan, President of MOSIP project. This was the first in-person workshop post covid, aimed to provide MOSIP-adopting countries.

The meet was envisioned as a forum to MOSIP-adopting countries to share learnings and feedback with the MOSIP team and fellow country partners. In addition, the 2-day event allowed for the exchange of knowledge and lessons with other advisors and stakeholders and discussions on MOSIP’s roadmap for the future.

Prof. S Rajagopalan, President MOSIP, addressing MOSIP Country Connect Workshop said, “MOSIP Country Conversations was a great opportunity to build a community of MOSIP-adopting countries, commercial and academic partners, and stakeholders in the project. The feedback and recommendations we have received from countries, will guide us MOSIP’s work with our global ecosystem to create robust, trustworthy digital infrastructure that caters to diverse populations around the world.”

Country Conversations 2023 highlighted each adopting country’s experiences with MOSIP-based ID systems, and their perspectives on leveraging digital ID for equitable service delivery. The MOSIP team also discussed the latest version of the platform, its current status, and future development. Mr. Sanjay Jain, Head of the MOSIP Technology Committee, joined them to share MOSIP’s technical and strategic roadmap for the year ahead.The event elicited several discussions surrounding the potential uses of ID, and concluded with plans of action points for the MOSIP team and country partners.

Earlier, Prof.Debabrata Das, Director, IIITB, thanked the attending countries for their feedback and continued trust in MOSIP. The Chairman of IIITB Governing Body Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan also welcomed the audience and addressed the value of DPGs in a country’s journey of digital transformation.

For more details, log into https://www.iiitb.ac.in