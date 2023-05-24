Directorate of Education (Govt. of NCT of Delhi) and Bharti Foundation jointly launch Teaching-Learning Material Book

May 2023 | New Delhi: Bharti Foundation in partnership with the Directorate of Education, Delhi recently launched Teacher Learning Resource Book. The event was graced by dignitaries from Bharti Foundation and Directorate of Education (Govt. of NCT of Delhi). The resource book is a compilation of teaching learning materials (TLMs) designed by the teachers of partnering DoE schools under Bharti Foundation’s Satya Bharti Quality Support Program.

The event was organized in the capital today to recognize the efforts of teachers in building innovative teaching aids that are of low/no cost and can help in providing an enriching learning experience to the students in schools. Their efforts to bring in positive change in teaching learning process through these TLMs have been commendable.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Himanshu Gupta, Director Education & Sports – Directorate of Education (Govt. of NCT of Delhi) said, “Bharti Foundation has been working in tandem with the Directorate of Education, Delhi for the betterment and overall capacity building of teachers. This TLM booklet serves as a reference point for all teachers to look up to for novel ideas for creating effective TLMs. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Bharti Foundation for this endeavor to keep the teachers constantly motivated for putting their best foot forward.” During the launch, Ms. Mamta Saikia, CEO – Bharti Foundation congratulated the teachers for their excellent efforts and contribution. She said, “I thank the Directorate of Education, Delhi for giving us the opportunity to work with mentor teachers in the DoE Schools, Delhi, under the aegis of Bharti Foundation’s Satya Bharti Quality Support Program. This resource book is a compilation of best TLMs that are innovative, cost effective and can be replicated by other teachers in both physical and virtual platforms. Our endeavor is to bring forth the importance of innovation in enhancing teaching-learning processes, thereby achieving better learning outcomes in schools.”

TLMs are an outcome of the learnings that the teachers have from their day-to-day classroom experiences. With simple innovative solutions, these TLMs can help make learning easier and joyful for the students.