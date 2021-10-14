Distressed NEET, JEE Aspirants reach out to CollegeDekho’s #MarksNahiHaalPoocho helpline

Gurugram, October 14, 2021 – CollegeDekho, India’s largest ed-tech admission counselling platform is focused on offering end-to-end higher education ecosystem opportunities to its students. From the intel gathered after closely working with students, CollegeDekho is addressing an inherent problem statement that students face – stress due to marks and exam pressure.

Various reports have indicated rising academic pressure resulting in anxiety and stress among students in India. With ongoing admissions across colleges and expected results for NEET and other entrance exams, CollegeDekho is aiming at addressing pre-result and admission stress among Indian students with its partnership with the Suicide Prevention India Foundation (SPIF).

Launched on World Mental Health Day #MarksNahiHaalPoocho campaign is hosting toll-free helplines to help students and parents in distress. The toll-free 24×7 helpline 90528-90528 which will be active till October 16 has received students queries from across 15 cities including the Delhi-NCR region, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, etc. around career choices, family issues, stress and anxiety, mood disorder, etc.

Ruchir Arora, Founder & CEO – CollegeDekho, said “The initial trends and feedback gathered on the basis of our interaction with students show that as a society we need to collectively work towards removing various layers of anxiety and stress that we put on children from a very young age in the name of education. It’s time that we broaden our mindsets to be able to drive a holistic development among students and help them make an informed choice while choosing a career path.”

He added, “With Soha’s reach and Suicide Prevention India Foundation’s team of experts, we are hopeful of helping as many students as possible. We remain committed to our objective of helping students in achieving different milestones of their higher education journey and #MarksNahiHaalPoocho campaign is an important part of this commitment.”

As a long term commitment, the startup has also created a dedicated email id seeksupport@collegedekho.com and a micro-website https://www.collegedekho.com/student-mental-health-awareness where students will be able to seek help from the experts and share their journey anonymously with others. Students will be able to access a self-help tool kit available on the micro-website alongside contact details of government-aided hospitals that provide free of cost counselling across India.

About CollegeDekho (www.collegedekho.com)

CollegeDekho (Girnarsoft Education Services Pvt. Ltd.) is India’s largest Ed-Tech platform for higher education services. Since its inception in 2015, CollegeDekho has counselled more than 2 million students and has helped over 750 colleges with their student recruitments. With more than 100 million sessions on its website in 2020, CollegeDekho is also proud of owning India’s largest common application form platform (CAF) which has serviced more than half a million applications by 2020. CollegeDekho also offers a full range of Study Abroad services from discovery to admission. The latest introduction of Ed-Fin-Tech offerings are powered by a simple vision to help each student get access to higher education of their choice.