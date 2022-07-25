District finals of Haryana’s first-ever MUN Conference for government school students organized in Gurugram…

Gurugram: The first-ever Model United Nations (MUN) for government schools in Haryana was organized by District Administration Gurugram and Education Department Gurugram in collaboration with The Dais (a Delhi-based organization working on education and Sustainable Development Goals) and the M3M foundation on 19th July 2022 at KR Mangalam University.

Model United Nations (MUN) is an academic simulation of the United Nations, where students take up the role of delegates of different countries, research on various developmental issues, and discuss these issues as a part of different committees of the UN. This programme will help in developing oratory skills, confidence and leadership in the participants along with improving their exposure to global development issues and best practices adopted by different countries.

Around 120 students (representing 12 schools), were selected from the district for the Gurugram Model United Nations. These students were trained by The Dais and oriented about the United Nations and its procedures and protocols. The block level MUN conferences were conducted last week, and 70 out of the 120 block-level delegates were selected for the district level finals.

The conference hosted 2 committees – the UN General Assembly and UNESCO where the students, assigned as delegates of different countries, spoke on agendas related to “the representation of women at all levels of governance” and “the importance of sustainable waste management practices”.

The closing ceremony and award distribution was chaired by Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation and Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, President, M3M Foundation in the presence of Mr. Keshav Gupta (founder, The Dais) and the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates Gurugram. The following students were awarded certificates by the chief guests: Best Delegate (UNGA) – Bhavna (delegate of India) from GGSSS Sohna, High Commendation (UNGA) – Kanchan (delegate of Thailand) from GSSS Jamalpur, Special Mention (UNGA) – Aerab (delegate of Pakistan) from GSSS Bhangrola, Best Delegate (UNESCO) – Harshraj (delegate of Spain) from GBSSS Bhondsi, High Commendation (UNESCO) – Bhavya (delegate of Indonesia) from GGSSS Bhondsi and Special Mention (UNESCO) – Manju (delegate of Japan) from GMSSSS Gurugram. The teachers from each participating school, and the Executive Board chairing each committee were also felicitated by the dignitaries.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Mr, Yadav, DC Gurugram said that this initiative, a first of its kind in Haryana has been made possible by the collaborative efforts of the Education Department, education-oriented organizations like The Dais and partners like M3M foundation.

He applauded the efforts of all teachers involved, and appealed to the students to make use of this unique platform to gather knowledge from across the world and mould themselves as global citizens.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, appreciated the efforts taken by the students and the teachers, and encouraged them to utilize the problem solving skills they have developed through this activity in identifying the problems in their villages, documenting these problems and presenting the solutions to the government.

The District Administration will be holding discussions with all stakeholders involved to chalk out a detailed plan regarding the scaling up of this project. The next stage of this project will involve the setting up of MUN clubs in 50 schools in the district, which will introduce more than 750 students to the MUN project.