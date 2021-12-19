Don Bosco High School, Baithalangso, West Karbianglong host Colorothon Day

Baithalangso, Assam, 18 December 2021. Don Bosco High School, Baithalangso in the District of West Karbi Anglong, Assam has formed a platform for depicting one’s imagination in creative painting as it hosted the ‘Colorothon Day’ in school premises today, paving its path towards being a part of India’s Largest Online Drawing and Painting Festival. ‘Colorothon’ – draw your imagination season -13 is a joint initiative by ‘Breathe Entertainment’ and ‘KidsChaupal’, which aims to rekindle the joy of painting and capturing one’s imagination on paper as creatively as possible. “In the light of the National Education Policy 2020, which values and calls for all-round development of a child through a Holistic Education, ‘Colorothon’ is a new and special initiative to inculcate in the young minds to excel in their path of life through arty imagination,” said Dr. Fr. Solomon SDB, the Principal of our School. He encouraged the whole school to participate in the event and received a positive response from parents as well as students. Rev. Fr. Anil Condpan, SDB, the Director of our School said, “I am indeed glad about this new initiative and wish that our children will get into the process of World Records, become successful, and bring laurels to themselves as well as the institution.”

“Art is the stored honey of the human soul,” says Theodore Dreiser. The sweetness of the art, stored in the minds of children has to be brought out to be tasted and relished; and this spectacular event has made it possible that all the children of our school are actively involved in the Festival and play their role making it a reality by their creativity. “I am going to draw a man on Mars with his pet cat in his hand’, said Manim Teronpi a student of class 8; “With the advancement of Science and Technology, I believe a normal life on Mars is a possibility”, she affirmed.

Around 747 students learning in classes from Nursery to High school participated in this Colorothon Art Festive. All of them were found in smiles and cheers as they moved on with passion and zeal holding the papers and colors to paint their imagination. They were all full of joy as it offered them an escape from their monotonous routine of academics too.

George Bernard Shaw once said, “Imagination is the beginning of Creation. You imagine what you desire, you will what you imagine, and at last, you create what you will.” All appreciation to Dr. Fr. Dennis Solomon, SDB, the Principal, Don Bosco High School, Baithalangso, whose high-speed thinking and prompt action with the joint efforts of the staff, has led the school to launch into the ‘Colorothon Project’ on this great day. He desired; he imagined; he willed; and at this outset, he did create what he willed. By this great event, our Esteemed Institution has been pinned into the Exclusive World Records for the greatest number of children painting online based on pure, artistic imagination.

“Creativity is contagious. Pass it on” says Albert Einstein. This event is sure to find many more young hearts to join and explore their creativity in a larger way around the planet.

By S.Mary Vinitha, SAL