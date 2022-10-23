Double celebration at Acharya Tulsi Academy Orchids The International School as students celebrate Diwali with the city’s traffic guards and kids from Prayajan NGO

Kolkata, 23 October 2022: After two years of small scale celebrations, Orchids The International School (OIS), Newtown, Kolkata celebrated Diwali with full vigor with the city’s traffic guards and the kids from Prayajan NGO, an organization for underprivileged kids. The students visited the Newtown Police Station area and spent some quality time with the traffic guards, and thanked them for their service. The underprivileged children from Prayajan NGO, Rajarhat also visited the school where they participated in the celebrations with all excitement and enthusiasm. Beautiful handmade diyas, candles and sweets were gifted by the OIS students to the traffic guards and the kids.

“Festivals are about celebrating and coming together. During this Festival of Lights, we are extremely proud to celebrate the day with our traffic guards who have been helping in the constant management of the traffic and putting consistent efforts in keeping the city on the move. We are thankful to them for making our days and lives easier and our students were thrilled to spend some quality time with them. It was indeed a blessed moment to have the kids from Prayajan NGO at our school during the celebration. We are happy that they could participate in the activities and go back with lots of beautiful Diwali memories. After two years of low low key celebrations, it was indeed heartening to see our students participate with full enthusiasm for all the cultural activities conducted during the Diwali celebrations at the school too”, said Ms. Sharmili Shah, Principal, Orchids The International School, Newtown.

The cultural programme organized at the school including rangoli making, diya decoration, music and dance programs, non-gas activities and others witnessed participation from students and teachers alike with all zeal and fervor. The students also exchanged gifts among themselves celebrating the joy of giving and sharing.