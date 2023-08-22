DPS Indirapuram’s Career Vistas 2023 Opens Career Opportunities For Students

DPS Indirapuram announced the resounding success of its annual event, Career Vistas 2023, as the event brought together students, parents, and a diverse array of more than 25 national and international universities, creating a platform to explore and embrace global educational and career opportunities. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from students and parents alike, with the active participation of national and international universities from countries such as Canada, the USA, Australia, Switzerland, and the UK.

The presence of distinguished universities from around the world marked a significant stride towards opening doors to global education and international career prospects for students. Notable institutions like City University of New York- Queens College (USA), University of York (UK), Navitas Pathways UK & Europe, James Cook University (Singapore), Flinders University (Australia), FLAME University, Universal AI University, and many others provided insights into various fields of study and opportunities for higher education.

Ms. Priya John, Principal, DPS Indirapuram, expressed her delight at the success of Career Vistas 2023, stating, “We are thrilled to have hosted such an exclusive event, providing our students with an unparalleled opportunity to interact with esteemed institutions from across the globe. Career Vistas serves as a guiding light for our students, helping them make informed decisions about their future and fostering a sense of aspiration to explore their passions on a global platform. We are immensely proud of the diverse spectrum of universities that participated and the promising avenues this event has unveiled for our students.”

The event proved to be a knowledge-sharing and career-guidance hub where students’ doubts and queries about their career paths were effectively addressed. Career Vistas 2023 has not only facilitated a space for universities and students to connect, but it has also illuminated pathways for students to pursue their dreams on an international scale.