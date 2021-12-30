DPS IP student felicitated by DIOS Ghaziabad for meritorious performance in Class X Boards

Delhi Public School, Indirapuram one of the region’s leading CBSE schools has recently gained prestigious recognition from the District Inspector of School, Ghaziabad. Yash Goel, a meritorious student of the school was felicitated with the ‘Medhavi Chatra Samman’ award for bagging overall 2nd position in the entire district in CBSE Class X Board Examinations (2019- 2020). He was also awarded a sum of INR 1 lakh and a smart tablet with the certificate for his outstanding performance in academics.

x

Yash secured 99.4% in his CBSE class 10th Board examinations. He was felicitated at a Special Ceremony organized by the Education Department of the Uttar Pradesh Government at the Collectorate office, Ghaziabad.

Ms. Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram congratulated Yash and extended her best wishes for his future. She also added, “It is a feeling of great pride for our school, we have been motivating all our students to be dedicated towards their academics and holistic development. We hope the achievements of Yash prove to be inspirational for other students, and in the coming years the school has more rank holders.”