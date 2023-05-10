DPS Raj Nagar Extension Conducts Interactive Session For Students

DPS Raj Nagar Extension organised an interactive session for the students of classes 9-12 in the school auditorium. Students attended the program along with their parents, where they were briefed about the updated curriculum by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The principal briefed them about the new rules and guidelines for the academic session 2023-24 and taught the students that discipline is the key to performing well.

The students were informed that only those with more than 75% attendance would be allowed to appear for their board exams. Students were informed about the assessment criteria and exam patterns laid out by the CBSE through a PPT. Students and parents also asked various doubts and questions regarding academics in the questionnaire round.

“It is essential to inform the students about the changing curriculum and updated patterns. Hence, this interactive session was held to ensure that our students and their parents are left in no doubt. We sincerely thank the parents for coming and hope that with their encouragement and our support, students will perform well and work towards a bright future. We shall continue to conduct similar sessions in future for the better understanding of students towards the academic updates,” said Ms. Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal, DPS Raj Nagar Extension.