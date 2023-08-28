DPS Raj Nagar Extension Hosts International University Educational Fair, Connects Students With Global Opportunities

Delhi Public School Raj Nagar Extension, in collaboration with MSM Unify, organized the International University Educational Fair, a remarkable event aimed at empowering aspiring learners to explore top-tier international education opportunities. The fair witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and parents alike, providing a unique platform for students to engage directly with representatives from prestigious universities across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, and more.

Participants had the invaluable opportunity to indulge in various academic courses, discover scholarships and financial aid options, and even benefit from on-the-spot admission evaluations. The event garnered tremendous attention and attendance, ensuring that learners receive exposure to myriad opportunities that await them on the global education stage.

Notable institutions such as St. Thomas University, Mount Allison University, Whitworth University, and other esteemed universities from major Australian cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide, participated to enlighten the students about various programmes they are offering. The event was graced by the presence of schools like Gurukul- The School, Pacific World School, DPS Siddharth Vihar, DPS Sahibabad, and DPSG International adding to the enriching experience.

Ms. Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal, DPS Raj Nagar Extension, expressed her delight stating, “Education gives strength to conquer the future with learnings and knowledge, and events like the International University Educational Fair opens doors to a world of boundless possibilities. We are honoured to have hosted this event which facilitated connections between eager learners and esteemed institutions. We are committed to nurturing such enlightening initiatives that empower our youth to become leaders of our society and nation.”

The success of the International University Educational Fair showcased DPS Raj Nagar Extension’s dedication to foster global learning experiences. The school looks forward to hosting similar events in the future, continuing to pave the way for the younger generation’s academic and personal growth.