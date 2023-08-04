DPS Raj Nagar Extension Shines at the Prestigious Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023

DPS Raj Nagar Extension proudly marked its presence at the ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023,’ a momentous event held at the Bharat Mandapam (International Convention Centre), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The occasion commemorated the successful completion of three transformative years of the National Educational Policy 2020. Twenty teachers, along with the school’s Principal, Ms. Pallavi Upadhyaya, had the privilege of attending this prestigious gathering.
The ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023’ witnessed the benign presence of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, as the Chief Guest, and the Guest of Honour, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education. The event served as a platform to reflect on the accomplishments and progress made in the education sector under the National Educational Policy 2020.
Ms. Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal, DPS Raj Nagar Extension, expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm, saying, “It was an absolute honour for our school to be a part of the ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023.’ The occasion celebrated the transformative impact of the National Educational Policy 2020 and it provided us with valuable insights to further enhance our teaching methodologies and curriculum. Our educators are dedicated towards implementing the best teaching practices to empower our students for a successful future.”