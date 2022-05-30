DPS RN Extension draws a close to a week-long Summer Camp- Fun-o-Sports Fiesta

Delhi Public School RNE conducted a week-long Summer Camp – Fun-o-Sports Fiesta which saw the participation of students in huge numbers. The high-adrenaline activities included Western and Indian music, Contemporary Style Dance, Art and Craft, Writing journals, and Sports such as Skating, Football and Cricket. The week-long endless fun ride came to an end with a Culmination ceremony on 27 May 2022.

The culmination ceremony showcased what the students had learnt in such a short span of time. The parents and other visitors were awed by their performances which looked as if they had been learning the skills for quite some time. There was also a video presentation of Summer Camp Activities 2022-23 to give the parents a peek view of the activities their wards had participated in. There was an open mike session, where the parents expressed their happiness at the way the camp and the closing ceremony had been conducted.

Mrs Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal DPS RNE said, “The Summer Camp is the place to discover one’s passion and interests. I was happy to see the participation of so many students.”

The day ended with a vote of thanks by the Cultural Coordinator of the school, Mrs Neerja Tyagi.