DPSG Sushant Lok, Gurugram successfully conducts Sports Charity Drive on 9th-10th Oct 2021

Gurugram – DPSG Sushant Lok, Gurugram hosted a sports charity drive in their school campus on 9th-10th Oct 2021 to empower the betterment of sports and providing equal opportunities to the kids belonging to the EWS category. The chief guest of the event was Jagdish Ahlawat, AEO, Gurugram who began with the inauguration of the two-day event followed by a badminton tournament.

Jagdish Ahlawat, AEO, Gurugram comments, “This sports charity drive is the first initiative DPSG, Sushant Lok, Gurugram, has taken for the betterment of sports in EWS kids and DPSG as a society pledges to enhance the sports ecosystem by more such initiatives.”

Mrs. Meenu Chopra, Principal, DPSG Sushant Lok adds “The craze for sports in India has reached par and more is yet to come. Thanks to the events like Olympics and Asian Games as they make the audience familiar with the new games, like Javelin Throw recently when Neeraj Chopra secured a gold medal in the same. As a society, we can do our every bit which we can to contribute in the betterment of sports and providing a platform to kids to discover their talents in sports.”

The sports charity drive was a two-day event followed by a badminton tournament for the U-13,14 category of kids. Another objective of the drive was to raise awareness about the back to normal life for outdoor sports post covid era where the people are still resilient in sending their kids for opting outdoor sports.