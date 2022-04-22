Dr. C.V. Raman University, MP (Khandwa) announces admissions for the academic year 2022 – 2023

New Delhi, 22 Apr 2022: Dr. C.V. Raman University (CVRU), a part of the renowned AISECT Group of Universities (AGU), situated in the Madhya Pradesh (Khandwa), announces admissions for its prestigious, skill-based Undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and diploma programmes. CVRU Khandwa is a leading institute dedicated towards excellence in education and research to develop a holistic learning ecosystem. Aspiring students can apply for the AISECT Joint Entrance Examination to gain admissions to courses across streams. The exam will be held online 1st April – 30th April 2022.

As one of the first Skill- based University in MP, CVRU offers a plethora of Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Diploma courses across 8 streams that include –Commerce, Management, Arts, Science, Computer Science & IT, Agriculture, Paramedical & School of Education. The University is recognized under section 2 (f) of the UGC Act and approved by AICTE New Delhi. It is also a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Speaking on this Mr Santosh Kumar Choubey, Chancellor CVRU mentioned “We take pride in offering courses that are in alignment with National Education Policy (NEP). This paves way for students to view education from a holistic point of view. The skill based courses help students discover their true potential, while garnering hands-on industry experience. As a group, we strive to build a curriculum that will help students get the best opportunities in the industry and promote overall personality development.”

In alignment with The New Education Policy (NEP), the integrated curriculum offered by the University bolsters holistic development. NEP focused courses include forward looking offerings like Foreign Language, Yoga, Personality development, Data Science, Digital Marketing, Communication skills & Agriculture, Organic grower etc. Overall, the 15 skill-based courses and 10 ability enhancement programs are offered with a view to hone communication and personality development, thereby making students job ready. In today’s competitive job market, CVRU Khandwa instils students with the required skillsets to meet the growing demands of the ever-evolving industry.

The innovative courses offered by the University focuses on making students industry ready offers a plethora of benefits like earn while you work option, real time work environment for effective simulation training and flexible course selection. B.Voc courses are also available across other upcoming sectors like IT, Agriculture, Bamboo Craft Enterprise, Banking, financial services & Insurance. The courses are aimed at meeting talent requirements across industries through a flexible, holistic and well-groomed curriculum.

CVRU Khandwa focuses extensively on fostering a research-oriented environment and innovation. Question banks, online assignments and quizzes have also been made available for students to further improve access. Career development webinars, virtual placement drives and personality development sessions are also being organized for graduating students.

Online registration for AJEE is available in two modes. The candidates can register on AISECT’s online portal www.ajee.aisectonline.com and pay the application fee for further process. Students can also register through AISECT centers. Aspiring students can register using their phone number and email Id, an application fee of INR 500 will be charged for the enrolment process. The results of the exam will be declared on 7th May 2022.

The AISECT Group of Universities is India’s leading higher education group whose mission is to establish world-class and affordable universities at locations that are in dire need of a quality higher education ecosystem. The Group’s core ideology across all its higher education endeavours has been to groom its students into responsible, proficient and ethical professionals. With over three decades of unparalleled experience in skill development and job placement, the Group offers its students immense opportunities through its extensive industry linkages and expertise in the entrepreneurship sector.

Interested students can gather more information regarding the admission process and the University on https://www.cvrump.ac.in/. The last date of AISECT Joint Entrance Exam (AJEE) form submission is 28/04/2022.