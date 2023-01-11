Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth hosted the ‘Deeksharambh’ Ceremony for 1st Year Batch of Healthcare Professionals

Pune, 11 January 2023: Dr. D.Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune held Deeksharambh ceremony for the 1st batch of MBBS, BDS, Physiotherapy, Optometry, and BSc Nursing students in the presence of their parents in the auditorium of D Y Patil Vidyapeeth Pimpri Pune.

“A good beginning makes a big difference”

This academic year, 250 students have enrolled for MBBS, and 100 have enrolled for BDS at DPU. The event presented an opportunity for orientation and academic inspiration.

The ceremony started with a traditional and propitious Lamp lighting followed by the Saraswathi Vandana and DPU Geet in the gracious presence of Hon’ble Chancellor Dr. P.D. Patil, Hon’ble Trustee and Treasurer Dr. Yashraj P Patil, Hon’ble Trustee and Director Dr. Smita Y Jadhav, Registrar. Dr. A N Suryakar, Deans/ Directors/ Principals and Faculties of all constituent Colleges of Vidyapeeth.

The auditorium was full to its capacity by students, parents, and faculty members. Dr. P.D. Patil, Chancellor felicitated Hon’ble Chief Guest Bk. Dr. Mohit Gupta, MD, DM, FRCP, FACC, FSCAI, FESC, FCSI, FAPI, Professor of Cardiology, G B Pant Hospital, New Delhi.

In the introductory speech Dr. J.S Bhawalkar, Dean of Dr. DY Patil Medical College, welcomed the new batch and congratulated them for joining one of the greatest medical institutions in the country. He also briefed the new batch about the future courses and ways to emerge successful in their chosen noble profession as well as highlighted the one-of-a-kind medical setup, infrastructure, and amenities of Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College and Hospital.

Gopalakrishnan, Dean, Dr. D.Y. Patil Dental College welcomed students and briefed them about Dental College and various activities. Established in 2000 our Dental College is ranked no. 3 among 313 colleges in the country by the NIRF ranking 2022 of the Ministry of Education, Govt of India. Our college has been among the top 3 colleges for the past 3 years in the dental category. Dr. DY Patil Dental college and hospital was the 1st college in Maharashtra to start post-graduation in all 9 branches of Dentistry.

Dr. A. N. Suryakar, Registrar, Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune congratulated students on choosing Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth as a starting point of their professional life. He further explained the purpose of Deeksharambh. Deeksharambh is to help new students feel comfortable in the new environment. It introduces them to the ethos and culture of the institution and builds a bond with other students and faculty members.

While addressing the students Dr. Smita Y. Jadhav, Trustee, of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Society, Pune said, “I welcome you all to this amazing family of Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, the temple of innovation and learning”. The motto of our university is empowerment through knowledge. Dr. Jadhav advised students to learn a balance between academics and personal interests.

She also introduced students to the mentor and mentee system, where each student is allotted a mentor who is there to guide students not only through academics but also through their personal life if needed. This system will help students drive toward excellence.

Addressing the students, Hon’ble Dr. P.D. Patil, Chancellor, Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune said, “We extend a warm welcome to all the students of 2023. As you take your first step into your professional career, we wish you a fulfilling journey ahead and urge you to make optimal use of the resources available to you for your intellectual nourishment and brighter future.”

He also added, “The student community must strive to grow in the course of their studies in the university as well as work towards becoming socially committed and responsible individuals- both in their personal and professional lives.” The Chancellor further urged them to use the state-of-the-art Infrastructure and resources available to enhance their knowledge.

Dr. (Brig) Amarjit Singh, CEO & Principal Director, Dr. DY Patil Medical College, Hospital welcomed students and gave a brief introduction to the chief guest Bk. Dr. Mohit Gupta and his work.

Later the students were addressed by the Chief Guest Bk. Dr. Mohit Gupta, MD, DM, FRCP, FACC, FSCAI, FESC, FCSI, FAPI, Professor of Cardiology, G B Pant Hospital, New Delhi. He shared his stories and experiences regarding Hope, Belief, and Transformation.

Talking about a positive approach towards life, Dr. Gupta said, “You always need to think that my attitude is positive and I will get everything that I want in my life and you will see, you will create miracles in your life.”

The audience was mesmerized and inspired by Dr. Mohit Gupta and students were motivated by a unique take-home message of using “Mind power for Achieving Success”.

The ceremony culminated with a vote of thanks given by Dr. Meenal Patvekar, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre. The master of the ceremony was Dr. Lakshmi and was attended by all the teaching faculty, non-teaching staff, and other staff members of DY Patil Vidyapeeth.

The program was a great success and the best beginning for the professional journey of all the students.