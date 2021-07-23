Dr Gaurav Grover gets his Doctorate of Philosophy from Sorbon University, France

It was a twin treat as Palka Grover hosted a dinner for their family friend Pinky Anand, for her birthday and for her husband Dr Gaurav Grover getting his Doctorate of Philosophy from Sorbon University, France.
Undertaking Doctoral Research is not just a highly skilled task in pursuit of the research topic but a life-changing experience and a lifetime achievement attained through diligence, discipline n devotion, it’s a momentous day in my life, said Dr Gaurav Grover.
The do was hosted at the award-winning Japanese restaurant Guppy, with the creme de la creme in attendance. Two special cakes were cut celebrating the occasion.
Seen at the do were: Fashion designers Rina Dhaka, Reynu Taandon, Charu Parashar, Ambassador of Paraguay, among others.