Dr Gaurav Grover gets his Doctorate of Philosophy from Sorbon University, France

It was a twin treat as Palka Grover hosted a dinner for their family friend Pinky Anand, for her birthday and for her husband Dr Gaurav Grover getting his Doctorate of Philosophy from Sorbon University, France.

‪Undertaking Doctoral Research is not just a highly skilled task in pursuit of the research topic but a life-changing experience and a lifetime achievement attained through diligence, discipline n devotion, it’s a momentous day in my life, said Dr Gaurav Grover.

The do was hosted at the award-winning Japanese restaurant Guppy, with the creme de la creme in attendance. Two special cakes were cut celebrating the occasion.

Seen at the do were: Fashion designers Rina Dhaka, Reynu Taandon, Charu Parashar, Ambassador of Paraguay, among others.