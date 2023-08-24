Dr. Gordon Allen Stamper’s Newly Released THE GREAT FALLING AWAY: Craving Hell and Spurning Heaven

Lancaster, PA, August 24, 2023 — “THE GREAT FALLING AWAY: Craving Hell and Spurning Heaven”: a thought-provoking look at historical and current factors that have led to a need for a rejuvenation of faith. “THE GREAT FALLING AWAY: Craving Hell and Spurning Heaven” is the creation of published author Dr. Gordon Allen Stamper, an ardent apologist and theologian who has completed his work on his Doctor of Theology, and PhD in Christian Apologetics at Newburgh Theological Seminary. He is also a graduate with an MBA from Cleveland State University and holds an undergraduate degree in Organizational Management from Eastern University. Gordon has degrees from Cuyahoga Community College, Camden County College, and Thomas Edison State University.

Dr. Stamper shares, “Dr. Stamper’s book, The Great Falling Away: Craving Hell and Spurning Heaven, is a synopsis of major events that have contributed to the growing falling away from grace in exchange for temporary pleasures, enticed by Satan, that are straight out of hell. The very beginning started early as the original apostles began to establish the local churches following the recent resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. This span, from Christ to today’s modern rejecting culture, covers the good, the bad, and the ugly.

“Early warning signs began with the mention of the Nicolaitans by Christ to the Ephesians, which finally took root in the compromising church of Pergamos, the vey seat of Satan. These Nicolaitans did not give up their doctrine, which Christ hated, but they have been growing ever since.

“The Great Falling Away: Craving Hell and Spurning Heaven will educate the reader to both the development of doctrine, including the various creeds and the shameless deceit and corruption led by the very teachers and leaders within what many consider the safe and protected walls of our churches. It is the author’s prayer that this short work will bring wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to every reader. To Christ be the glory. Amen.”