Dr. Stacy L. McDonald’s Newly Released “Togi’s Adventures: The Big Move!” is a Creative Tale of a Computer Mouse’s Fears About Moving

Jupiter, FL, August 17, 2023 — “Togi’s Adventures: The Big Move!”: a charming and unique educational story. “Togi’s Adventures: The Big Move!” is the creation of published author Dr. Stacy L. McDonald, an educator and artist who studied at Nova Southeastern University (NSU) majoring in instructional leadership, graduating with a doctorate in education, and a minor in brain-based learning.

Dr. McDonald shares, “Partners on a successful team think alike!

“This story tells of an adventure of a computer mouse, Togi, who goes on an adventure in THE BIG MOVE!

“Moving is not easy, and Togi is no exception. While Togi moves from a corporate office to a home office, the reader learns about a computer mouse and its parts, functions, and how it moves. Togi, the mouse, can point, select, hover, scroll, drag-and-drop, and open and close a program on the computer. The mouse controls the movement of the cursor on the computer screen and allows users to move and select folders, text, files, and icons on a computer.

“Togi had been so excited at first! Then Togi got a little scared. In the end, though, Togi was so happy to have completed this move with Stacy! Stacy let Togi explore the new mouse pad rolling around gently. The new mouse pad was blue with a beautiful ocean scene! Togi felt like they were going to the beach every day, and this idea was very relaxing. Sometimes Stacy celebrated with Togi! She would lift Togi and dance around the room singing a celebration song just because she was happy also!”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Stacy L. McDonald’s new book will entertain young imaginations as they learn about what a mouse can do as well as find a way to express their thoughts about the idea of moving homes.