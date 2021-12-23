Dr Varun Gupta honored with the change maker award

Renowned educationist, author and social worker Dr. Varun Gupta has been honored with the Change Maker Award by Sankalp Society. This award was given to him by Kamal Institute of Higher Education and Advanced Technology in a program organized at Radisson Dwarka. Punjabi pop singer Kaptan Ladi was also present during the occasion. Shri VP Tandon, Chairman, Kamal Institute of Higher Education and Advanced Technology, appreciated the work done by Dr. Gupta. Event was attended by many dignitaries including Dr. Vandana Gupta, Dr. Satya Bhushan and Dr. SS Agarwal.

Expressing his happiness on this, Dr. Gupta said that, “I am happy that the work done by me has been appreciated.”

He is an educationist, peace ambassador, entrepreneur, humanitarian, author, member of the UNICEF donor family, and a Global Business and Management Consultant. Everyone has appreciated the social work done by him during the lockdown. He made home-cooked food for several months for the needy in Delhi NCR.