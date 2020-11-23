DU-JAT 2020 results declared, Anushka secures AIR 3 seeks BMS at DU

New Delhi: Anushka Chaturvedi, a student of Pratham Test Prep, scored an All India Rank 3 in the recently declared results of the Delhi University’s Joint Admission test (DU-JAT). Around 18,000 students from all over the country in pursuit of admission to undergraduate management programs at Delhi University had appeared for the computer-based admission test.

Out of the total students appearing for the test, Anushka will get admission to the prestigious institution Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (Delhi University) under BMS. This test being the only medium to get admission to top colleges in DU for management programs, makes it one of its kind special.

“The level of the exam this year saw varied changes, and the overall level was between moderate to difficult. Harmandeep Singh Sahni, who secured the rank 1 under the PwD category, is also eligible for admission to Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. As expected, history repeated itself, when 4 out of the top 10 ranks were obtained by our students. The other bright minds who secured the rankings among the top 10 list include Sarthak Bindal (AIR 4) and Anirudh Gupta (AIR 7). Manan Jain who secured AIR 11 is among the total 60 out of the top 100 students in the DU-JAT entrance exam who have made us proud with their diligent efforts.” said Mr. Ankit Kapoor, Managing Director, Pratham Test Prep.

Pertaining to the ongoing pandemic, the admission test was conducted with full precautions on 7th September 2020 in two shifts. DU-JAT is the Delhi University’s most sought admission test conducted annually for management programs like BMS/BFIA/ BBA(Economics). The eligibility criterion for taking this test is that it is compulsory to have Mathematics in class 12th level. One gets admission to this course on the basis of the marks scored in The entrance test (65% weightage) as well as marks secured in class 12th (35% weightage).

“Faculty at Pratham Test Prep was always a constant support in my preparation and helped me achieve this milestone in my life”. The online preparation provided was very effective with highly qualified faculty and comprehensive material. Being fully prepared under the current situation of the on-going pandemic, the faculty also taught the concept in an interesting way that stayed with the students for a very long time.” Said Anushka Chaturvedi (AIR 3), expressing her gratitude.

Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) is annually conducted across 18 cities for admissions to six stipulated colleges, offering Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), and eight other colleges which offer B.A. (Hons) in Business Economics and BBA (FIA) programmes at DU’s affiliated institutes. The purpose is to shortlist students for admissions to undergraduate management programs.

“Over the years, the institute has been establishing itself as a brand and gaining popularity among thousands of students. Amid the COVID crisis, where most of the institutes stopped their classes, more than 800 hours of collective teaching hours were provided by our faculty to its students to get to this kind of result. With over 12 years of excellence in providing assistance to students of class XII to aspire their dreams, we are also a pioneer in providing a holistic environment, best in class academicians, which shows our invincible success.” Added Kapoor