Dublin, Ireland “the Emerald Isle” Highlighted at Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater

Clearwater, FL – On Saturday, July 17th the Scientology Information Center hosted a screening of the Scientology TV Network program “Destination: Dublin.”

In 2019, the Scientology Network debuted the 30 minute program “Destination: Dublin” on the Scientology Network (DirecTV 320). The show highlights the history, the culture and the way of life of the Irish and how the Church of Scientology in that country strives to help maintain this rich heritage and language.

On Saturday, the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater brought together Clearwater friends to watch the episode, concurrent to it being aired on local cable TV for the first time in Clearwater.

“For the next 15 weeks, programs from the Scientology Network will be playing on WMOR and CW 44 channels,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Network. “Anyone can also visit Scientology.TV/CW to check out the schedule and view trailers of the episodes.”

One guest had this to say after watching the program, “The Ireland segment was to die for!!! It captured the essence of Ireland, its people and customs. It also clearly defined the role of the Church in the community…that it is for the community to enjoy as well as for any guidance, spiritual or otherwise needed.”

The Scientology Information Center’s hours of operation are Sunday-Friday 10am-1pm and 2-7pm and Saturday 2-7pm. To contact the Center Manager please call 727-467-6966 or email centermanager@cos.flag.org.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

