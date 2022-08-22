E-learning is an essential element in the lifelong process of learners: Dr. Raul. V. Rodriguez, VP, Woxsen University

Hyderabad, 22nd August 2022 – Woxsen University announces Extended-Partnership with Coursera, one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, to integrate skill-based online learning programs into its curricula across the schools of Business, Technology and Design. This will build critical and new-age skills in students to stand-out in a fast-pacing world.
During the first year of its partnership with Woxsen, Coursera for Campus content has delivered robust results with Aided Projects & Add-on Certifications. Learners have clocked more than 12600+ hours of learning and enrolled over 5000+ certifications in areas of Data Analytics, Business Strategy, Fashion Design, HR Analytics, etc.
The top courses our students have taken include- Introduction to Data Analytics, Financial Markets, Corporate Strategy, Innovation Through Design, Models and Frameworks to Support Sales Planning among others.
“The collaboration between Woxsen University & Coursera has produced multi-dimensional synergy for mutual success. Coursera provides access to quality content delivered by acclaimed professors from the Top Global Universities, which blends seamlessly with our curriculum design across programs. We are diligently using the same to benefit every layer of Woxsen’s community of learners i.e. students, faculty & even rest of the staff,” says Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University.
“Woxsen University considers E-learning an essential element in the lifelong process of learners. When it comes to E-learning, quality content means everything, and Coursera certainly aligns with the institutional expectations,” says Dr. Raul. V. Rodriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University.
“Institutions in India are looking at new approaches and leveraging platforms like Coursera for Campus to give their students an edge in the job market,” said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera. “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Woxsen University to help their students develop new-age skills and prepare for the well-paying jobs of the future. It’s also exciting to now enable faculty upskilling at the university, empowering them to provide distinguished education that keeps pace with the needs of the digital economy.”