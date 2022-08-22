E-learning is an essential element in the lifelong process of learners: Dr. Raul. V. Rodriguez, VP, Woxsen University

Hyderabad, 22nd August 2022 – Woxsen University announces Extended-Partnership with Coursera, one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, to integrate skill-based online learning programs into its curricula across the schools of Business, Technology and Design. This will build critical and new-age skills in students to stand-out in a fast-pacing world.

During the first year of its partnership with Woxsen, Coursera for Campus content has delivered robust results with Aided Projects & Add-on Certifications. Learners have clocked more than 12600+ hours of learning and enrolled over 5000+ certifications in areas of Data Analytics, Business Strategy, Fashion Design, HR Analytics, etc.

The top courses our students have taken include- Introduction to Data Analytics, Financial Markets, Corporate Strategy, Innovation Through Design, Models and Frameworks to Support Sales Planning among others.