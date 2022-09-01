East West Unisys to organise a Canadian Universities Education Fair on Sept 5th, 2022 @ Vasant Vihar Club, New Delhi

Pioneers in career counselling students pertaining to educational nuances abroad, the organization is geared up to open avenues for parents and students to interact with the Admission Officer. In this fair aspirants who would like to pursue their education in Canada will be imparted information about Admission process, Scholarships, Lifestyle on campus and off, Employment scope and routing to Permanent Residency.
Universities to partake in this fair are University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University, University of Manitoba, Trent University, University of the Fraser Valley, Thompson Rivers University, University of Northern British Columbia, Acadia University, University of Brunswick, St. Francis Xavier University, Adler University, Macewan University, College of New Caledonia, Keyano College, Manitoba Institute of Trades & Technology, Columbia College, Memorial University – Grenfell, North Island College, Medical School, Flying School and Nursing School.
Looking forward to turning lives for good Principal Consultant, East West Unisys – Renu Mehandru (who has served as Admission Director in US/Canadian Universities) says, ‘We strive to provide a foundation to students who want to study overseas for which we ensure hand-holding them right from the beginning until the end. Our job is to uplift the morale of students as everyone is not 90 percent, assist them with visa formalities and help them choose from universities that we hand pick for them. We have budget universities in our kitty with annual fees as low as CAD 13,000. With the Education Fair coming up I am sure we will be able to span out to larger audiences and help them get rid of the myths regarding sending their children to foreign lands to study.’