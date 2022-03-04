EdTech Start-up College Vidya unveils #ChunoWahiJoHaiSahi Campaign to Urge Students to Compare Before choosing the Online University

New Delhi, March 4, 2022: India’s first dedicated portal for online education College Vidya today launched its marketing campaign, #ChunoWahiJoHaiSahi. The campaign prioritises the company’s vision to give an unbiased one-stop platform for working professionals and students to select the right online university.

Conceptualised and developed by Revex Media, the campaign consists of 5 distinctive ad films that embody the company’s belief on the importance of choosing the right university for students’ careers.

The campaign shows regular relatable scenes, from the perspective of a working professional while choosing their courses to upskill, Which university is better?, Will the university have the right Job Placement?, Will Online degree come with offline value etc. College Vidya gives guidance to students seeking admission in online programmes via the website to access more than 50 universities and can compare them to select as per his/her interest, budget, Placement Assistance, Faculty, Student rating and government approval basis.

On the campaign Sarthak Garg, Co-Founder, College Vidya affirmed that “When we say we Chuno Wahi Jo Hai Sahi, we mean that we want to give access to the professionals to each and every university with the right data and parameters after doing the end to end comparison. There are 100’s of online universities launching which makes it difficult for students to decided the right one for them, we understand the importance of selecting the right university and That’s the point we are driving home with our campaign. The campaign strives to put students at ease, as they seek higher learning and advanced careers and we believe while selecting courses to improve CV (Curriculum Vitae) every professional chooses CV (College Vidya).”

“In the online education space where everyone is claiming to be the best university, College Vidya has come up with a much-needed solution for aspiring students, it was a stellar experience working on #ChunoWahiJoHaiSahi campaign to craft a film that will connect with the working professional and directly communicate the brand value proposition and how it makes students’ big decision easier and transparent.”, said, Utkarsh Arora, CEO, Revex Media.

On the campaign launch Mr. Mayank Gupta, CEO, College Vidya said “Online Education is now growing immensely in the country, and working professionals and students have realised that online education is the new normal. While students struggle to select the right course and university to upskill their CV to achieve their Goal and a dedicated portal was missing for the same. To bridge the trust gap at College Vidya we only list UGC-DEB approved (ODL) universities so that students are saved from falling for the fake universities and institutes.”

Started in 2020 College Vidya has established a firm grip in the ODL Education genre. Currently, College Vidya has listed 50+ Online Universities that are approved by UGC (University Grant Commission) and DEB (Distance Education Bureau).

“Going for higher eduction degree is a big decision for everyone life and we do it once hence taking decision for it should be on the basis of right metrics. College Vidya is a one-stop solution for all queries and questions related to online and distance universities and we provide it an unbiased manner. ” said, Mr. Rohit Gupta, Co-Founder, College Vidya

The campaign shall unveil the ad film across all the digital platforms including Social Media, YouTube, and OTT platforms. Also encompassing the offline platforms into the strategy, the posters from the campaign will be displayed at prominent places across the country.

About College Vidya

India has a net of 9.6 Million students that will enroll in online education by the end of 2022. Still, the online education sector in India is unorganized and students face a lot of difficulties in getting information on it. College Vidya aims to tackle the current difficulties of students. College Vidya is India’s first online platform that brings you all the online universities at a single platform. College Vidya provides unbiased information about every online course and the university providing this course. The online portal of College Vidya is aimed to provide complete information to the students about every aspect of online education without being biased. College Vidya gives the power to the students to get the best universities in online education. College Vidya’s compare feature gives the comparison of every online university on the various parameters such as E-learning system, EMI, Faculties, and fees.