Education Eminence 2022 by News18 Assam-Northeast honours outstanding accomplishments of Assam’s educational institutions

~ Assam’s Hon’ble Education Minister, Dr.Ranoj Pegu, graced the award ceremony, which featured two panel discussions, speeches, and debates on critical educational themes ~

3rd June 2022: Education shapes children to become responsible citizens of the community, family and nation. Therefore the value of education in life is enormous and manifold. Assam, with a literacy rate of 72.19% according to the 2011 Census, is on the right track for sustainable educational advancement.

News18 Assam-NE hosted the “Education Eminence 2022” award gala to recognize outstanding relentless work in nurturing and developing future generations by key educational institutions. The event was held on May 29, 2022 at Hotel Residency365 in Guwahati. The day-long ceremony saw several distinguished educators participate in two-panel discussions on the topics ‘Education in Assam: The Challenges and opportunities’ and ‘New Education Policy: Career and Beyond.’ Apart from this, the channel also conducted a speech and debate competition, in which around 30 students from several institutes took part.

The award ceremony was graced by the presence of Education Minister of Assam, Dr.Ranoj Pegu as the chief guest, who handed prizes to meritorious state institutions that have contributed to the progress of Assam’s education sector. The selection was based on nominations and jury selection. NPS International School and Royal Global School were awarded in the school category. For their contributions to digital learning, Scordemy, I Berry Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Gyansrota were honoured. NETES Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, Zazzy an Educational Society, Assam Professional Academy, KahiliparaAdarshYog Kendra, RIPT Group of Institutions, Lalan’s Integrated Academy, and NEF Law College were recognized for their efforts in the field of skill development and specialized studies. NERIM Group of Institutions, Assam Down Town University and University of Science and Technology Meghalaya were also honoured for their significant contribution to education in the state.

Dr.Ranoj Pegu, Hon’ble Education Minister, Government of Assam, lauded the channel’s efforts and congratulated the awardees.

Witness the prestigious award ceremony only on News18 Assam-Northeast on 4th June, Saturday at 10.30 PM.