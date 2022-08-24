Education in Ireland and Irish institutes successfully concludes an Undergraduate showcase in Bangalore

24th August 2022, India: In the last few years, Ireland has been at the forefront to welcome Indian students and has progressively emerged as a preferred study abroad destination. To further spread awareness about the options for higher education in Ireland and to pilot them in the right direction, Education in Ireland the national brand for Enterprise Ireland responsible for the promotion of Irish Higher Education Institutions overseas, successfully hosted an ‘Undergraduate Showcase’ in key schools of Bangalore.

The ‘Undergraduate Showcase’ commenced on the 22nd of August in Bangalore. As a part of the roadshow, the representatives from Education in Ireland, Irish Educational institutes, and top-ranked Universities visited The International School of Bangalore and Candor International School on the first day. On the 23rd of August, the representatives visited Ebenezer International School followed by a visit to Stonehill International School. All these visits to the schools included engaging sessions for the students who are seeking higher education abroad.

Mr. Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland said, “Ireland is committed to providing excellence in education, and to making its graduates market ready for the future. Moreover, we are currently seeing an increase in the number of Indian students applying to Ireland at the rate of about 10% per year. Our agenda behind organizing this showcase was to educate the students about the opportunities that they can explore and find the right courses with job prospects. The showcase helped the students interact directly with representatives of Irish higher education institutions and gain a larger perspective on the education scenario in Ireland.”

Hosted by Education in Ireland the showcase was organized to give study-abroad guidance and counselling to the school kids in Bangalore. The core aim of the roadshow was to offer the students specialized courses that would help them identify their expertise to thrive well in near future. The students were given crucial insights and required knowledge about Ireland’s Higher Education. They were able to freely network with the officials and fellow representatives after the enlightening sessions. Thus, helping them with the answers to all their queries about studying in Ireland.

“Ireland is one of the top 10 education destinations across the world according to IMB World Competitiveness Ranking 2019. The country has the most stable, competitive, secure, and pro-business economies, which provides a perfect backdrop for students out of school, looking to grow their careers and achieve ambitions. Irish higher education institutions offer ample opportunities and in-depth courses for Undergraduate students. Along with a comprehensive education system Ireland also provides greater ROI to international students compared to any other study abroad destination.” Mr. Barry further added.

Ireland has an internationally acclaimed reputation for quality academic education and unique courses that prepare students for competitive job markets within Ireland and beyond. From quality-assured education to a welcoming culture, it undeniably provides a holistic experience for international students, looking to pursue higher education abroad. The country is firmly now on the radar of Indian students when it comes to studying abroad options, and over 6000 Indian students have already chosen Ireland for undergraduate and postgraduate study to date. The Undergraduate Showcase in Bangalore readily threw light on all of the above-mentioned and helped students to learn and map out their educational as well as career decisions.