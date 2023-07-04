Education in Ireland Unveils Comprehensive Strategy to Promote Ireland as a Preferred Study Abroad Destination for Indian Students

India, 4th July 2023: Education in Ireland, in its commitment to fostering strong educational ties between India and Ireland, has launched an integrated marketing campaign ‘Embrace the Emerald Isle: Unveiling Ireland’s Educational Excellence’ aimed at attracting a significant number of Indian students for the 2024-25 academic cycle.

This comprehensive strategy by Education in Ireland, (the education arm of Enterprise Ireland, under the authority of Ireland’s Minister for Education and Skills), encompasses a nine-month-long series of roadshows, digital campaigns, live sessions, engagements with counsellors and students from renowned schools across the country.

The highlight of the marketing campaign is the rousing series ‘Ask, Learn, Do with Education in Ireland’. Released on June 2023 and slated to continue till February 2024, the series will host esteemed educational experts and alumni from prestigious Irish higher education institutions, who will focus on Ireland as an exceptional study-abroad destination for Indian students while emphasizing the numerous benefits and career prospects available for them in Ireland. By offering first-hand knowledge of the advantages and the experience associated with studying in Ireland, the video series will encourage study abroad aspirants to make informed decisions about their educational journey.

Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager – India & South Asia, Education in Ireland, expressing enthusiasm about the campaign, said, “We are thrilled to launch this comprehensive promotional campaign aimed at attracting Indian students to study in Ireland. By providing extensive resources, including the video series, outreach activities, and the Education in Ireland Roadshow, we aim to showcase Ireland’s academic excellence and highlight the incredible opportunities available to students from India.”

In addition to the video series, Education in Ireland has planned a series of education fairs across India, providing a platform for prospective students and their families to engage directly with representatives from Irish universities and colleges. To further amplify its outreach, Education in Ireland will organize seminars with counsellors and students from reputable schools to foster relationships and deliver comprehensive information about studying in Ireland. These engagements will provide a forum for detailed discussions on academic programmes, scholarships, support services, and cultural integration, among other essential aspects of living in Ireland.

A high point of the campaign will be the Education in Ireland Roadshow which kicks off in October 2023, where Indian students will have the opportunity to interact with representatives from a host of Irish higher education institutions, explore their academic offerings, and gain first-hand insights into campus life and student experiences in Ireland. The fair will serve as a one-stop destination for Indian students seeking to embark on a transformative educational journey. The campaign will culminate with the Education in Ireland Virtual Showcase in February 2024.

Reflecting on the positive feedback received at the previous fair, O’Driscoll shared, “We experienced an overwhelming response from participating students and parents who engaged with 15 of Ireland’s top institutions of higher learning. As we gear up for a series of activities leading up to our flagship events, we are optimistic about witnessing a further surge in interest of Indian students pursuing their educational aspirations in Ireland.” Irish Ambassador to India, Mr Brendan Ward shared about the campaign: “I am delighted to witness Education in Ireland launch this campaign. By showcasing the academic excellence of Irish Higher Education Institutions and the incredible opportunities available to Indian students, this campaign will undoubtedly attract a significant inflow of Indian students for the 2024-25 academic season. Ireland has gained recognition for its educational excellence and buoyant job market across sectors like IT, Business, Finance, Big Data, Medical Technology, Engineering, and Digital Marketing to name a few. The education and skill training received here will greatly help Indian students realise their world-class career prospects.”

Through this multifaceted marketing campaign, Education in Ireland aims to promote Irish Higher Education Institutions overseas and provide Indian students with access to world-class education and opportunities in Ireland, paving the way for successful careers. In doing so, Education in Ireland also strives to strengthen the educational partnership and relationships between India and Ireland.