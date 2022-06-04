Education Interface 2022 organised by Career Planner Edu Fair rolls out in Kolkata

Kolkata, 4 June 2022: Education Interface 2022, the largest career fair in Eastern India presented by Career Planner Edu Fair was inaugurated by Firhad Hakim, Hon’ble Minister-in-Charge of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs and Housing, Govt. of West Bengal & Hon’ble Mayor KMC , Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Hon’ble Minister-in-Charge Department of agriculture, Govt. of West Bengal, and Dr. Humayun Kabir, Hon’ble Minister of State (IC) of Dept. of Technical Education, Training & skill Development on Saturday. Professor Suranjan Das, VC of Jadavpur University, Professor Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology West Bengal (MAKAUT, WB), Dr. Chairanjib Bhattacharjee, President of West Bengal Council of H.S education & Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University Mr. Taranjit Singh, President of Association of Professional Academic Institutions (APAI) and MD of JIS Group, Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Secretary of Association of Professional Academic Institutions (APAI) and MD of Techno India Group, Mr. Samit Ray, Chancellor of Adamas University, Mr. Alok Tibrewal, Treasurer of Association of Professional Academic Institutions & Secretary of Om Dayal Group, and Mr. Dipak Sinha Roy, Founder of Career Planner EduFair were also present at the event. The event took place in Netaji Indoor Stadium at around 11:00 Am

This education fair has been happening for the past two decades. Post-Covid, this year shall be its second offline fair adhering to all protocols. Education Interface 2022 is a proactive platform that brings together students, parents & institutions for holistic career solutions. It offers pre-counselling sessions and career guidance to students focusing on Engineering, Medical, Hotel Management, Media and Communication courses, Hospitality-business, ITI, Nursing, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Architecture, Design, Polytechnic, etc. More than 250+ professional institutes in and around India will provide their information to students.

Speaking on occasion, Founder of Career Planner Edu Fair, Mr. Dipak Sinha Roy said, “During a transformational phase in every student’s life preparing for an education fair can be an exciting period. This phase of life opens up a whole new world of opportunities and learning for students to look forward to. But before all of this even begins, there is the struggle of dealing with the admission process and how to go about it. Most students have a million questions in their minds from what university and college to choose, what the requirements are, the ranking of the university. Here is where education fairs come into the scene, and we have been striving to remain in the top position for the past two decades.”