Education Interface 2023 organised by Career Planner Edu Fair Sets the Stage for Future Success

Kolkata, 26th May 2023: The highly anticipated Education Interface 2023 organised by Career Planner Edu Fair was inaugurated on Friday, 26th May 2023 at Netaji Indoor Stadium. The event, organized to provide valuable opportunities for career development and education, was graced by the presence of notable personalities including Firhad Hakim, Hon’ble Mayor & Minister for Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, West Bengal; Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Hon’ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Minister of Agriculture, Govt. of West Bengal and Purnendu Basu, Hon’ble Chairperson of West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education for Skill Development.

Aspiring students, young professionals, and industry experts from across the country gathered to engage with renowned educational institutions, training centers, and industry leaders, all under one roof. The Education Interface 2023 aimed to bridge the gap between education and industry, providing participants with the necessary tools and information to make informed career choices and succeed in their respective fields. The inaugural of India’s Premier Career Education Fair was an unprecedented success, marking the beginning of an annual event that will continue to shape the future of career education in India. With the support of government officials, industry leaders, and educational institutions, the fair promises to empower and guide the next generation towards fulfilling and rewarding careers.

Speaking on the occasion Firhad Hakim (Hon’ble Mayor & Minister for Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, Govt. of West Bengal) said: “During our time, we didn’t know what to study to move ahead in life but since then the current situation has changed drastically. Many new courses have been introduced. There are many students who are enthusiastic to study but lack proper guidance. Children from ordinary households need counseling about their future studies after they complete their class eight. I would request the organizers of this Education Interface 2023 to arrange such counselling at school level to help those students in opting for their suitable career.”

During the ceremony Sobhandeb Chattopaadhyay (Hon’ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Minister of Agriculture, Govt. of West Bengal) mentioned:” Just as parents work for their children, the organizers too help in guiding the students by organizing this Education Interface 2023. Nowadays students don’t have to go outside the state for their studies, there are many courses within the state. Many university colleges in the state are fully equipped with all such courses.”

At the occasion Purnendu Basu (Hon’ble Chairperson of West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education for Skill Development) said: “This Education Interface 2023 will help a student to decide what to study in future and help them choose their career accordingly. Earlier this opportunity was very less. In today’s age there are various courses in science and technology where students can shape their future.”

Speaking on occasion, Founder of Career Planner Edu Fair, Mr. Dipak Sinha Roy said: “Career education should not be limited to theoretical knowledge alone. We are incredibly privileged to host Education Interface 2023, a remarkable event that brings together colleges and universities, all conveniently gathered under a single roof. It provides students and parents with an invaluable opportunity to interact face-to-face with representatives from various educational institutions, enabling them to gain comprehensive knowledge and clarity about their academic future. I strongly believe that access to information and opportunities should be open to all, so I have made sure that nothing stands in the way of enthusiastic students and their families who wish to explore the vast educational landscape by keeping the entry free.”