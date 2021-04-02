Education stalwarts consolidate Motion Education to nurture talent

India’s coaching capital, Kota, witnessed an unprecedented development when the doyens of top coaching institutes get associated with Motion Education to give offline classes to JEE/NEET aspirants.

The presence of three directors, viz., Mr Akhilesh Khanter, Mr Vishal Joshi, and Mr Surendra Mishra from coaching institute Nucleus Education, in addition to the directors of Sarvottam Career Institute, namely, Mr Lalit Vijay, Mr Ashish Bajpai, Dr Ashish Maheshwari, Mr Jitendra Chandwani, and Mr G.S. Tiwari into Motion Education is considered a path-breaking event by industry insiders.

Apart from the esteemed faculty members of Nucleus Education and Sarvottam Career Institute, Motion Education is further strengthened by the arrival of Mr Gavesh Bhardwaj, Mr Ramesh Sharda, and Mr Prashant Jain. They are the experts of Mathematics, Inorganic Chemistry, and Olympiads’ preparation, respectively. Now, aspirants of JEE, NEET, and Olympiad training can access the most recognised teachers under a single roof, and it will help students achieve top ranks. Furthermore, Motion’s unique teaching approach and procedure are proven by the ever-increasing selections of its students in competitive examinations.

Mr Nitin Vijay, Managing Director, Motion Education, said, “We at Motion believe in putting forth relentless effort to pass the expertise of our esteemed faculty members to the brightest Technocrats and Medicos of the world, and in order to succeed and improve the standard of education on a consistent basis, we persistently search and follow creative methods.”