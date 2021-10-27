Educational Gaming Platform Quizbee witnesses active participation from UP

We all like to play games, as it is considered to be one of the most intriguing activities for amusement and leisure. Be it Candy Crush or PUB-G the craze for games in India has been on top. The one prominent area which did not get relatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic was the gaming industry. The pandemic lockdown gave a boost to this industry since people were forced to sit at their homes and explore some leisure activities. According to a survey, there was a 30% increase in traffic in online mobile gaming in India during this period. Also, Quizbee reported that they saw an increase of 500 % in the users of this online gaming platform.

Quizbee is a new B2C gaming platform. Funded by the Kanodia group, Quizbee is a single destination of casual challenges that provides a knowledge-based unparalleled gamified experience to its users. It offers an immersive experience for gamers to play and compete on quizzes and various theme-based challenges with a chance to win real money. Quizbee provides a competitive mobile platform with multiple paid challenges on thousands of quiz questions and trivia across genres like movies, cricket, travel, food, general knowledge, and puzzles, etc. Users also stand a chance to win exciting bumper prizes, worth up to Rs 1 lakh by playing challenges regularly.

“We have been seeing active participation from users all across India especially from Tier 2 -3 cities. One such state is Uttar Pradesh where users are winning a lot of cash prizes by playing educational quiz games. Many Contestants have won worth of Rs 25,000/ cash in a month. We are also bringing new game formats to increase further engagement of the players says Mr. Amit Khaitan, CEO Intelligence Game Pvt Ltd.

Kanodia Group a leading player in cement industry recently funded Quizbee in with an aim of generating employment and penetrating the online gaming industry. Mr. Vishal Kanodia, MD, Kanodia Group commented that the “Quiz bees’ team has done a great job in bringing the application to life in a short period’. They’ve built an application that can create India’s leading real money social gaming community. Quizbee has fostered an inclusive, welcoming, and safe community for friends, family, and students to play and learn together. It enables the users to gain knowledge through entertainment. Kanodia group has always encouraged start-ups like Quizbee and generated employment opportunities for talented and skilful people.”

According to a report, the Indian gaming market is now growing at a spectacular pace. India topped gaming app downloads in the first quarter of the calendar year 2021, with a growth rate of 28 percent. This comes on the back of the gaming industry growing to a size of Rs. 90 billion in 2020, up from Rs. 62 billion in 2019, a growth of over 45%, according to research by Statista. The belief that gaming is just another fad has also been put to rest by the 1.7X rise in unique user count seen during July 2020 to April 2021 period.