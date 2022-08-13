EduCrack aligns with PM’s Vision ‘Padhega India tabhi toh Badhega India’

EduCrack organising free workshops throughout August supporting students in their dream of cracking different competitive exams

EduCrack is an EdTech platform that provides coaching for various competitive exams like MBA, Law Entrance, Banking Exams, Railways, SSC and many more at one click. The EdTech platform aims to provide quality education to all the aspiring students preparing for these competitive entrance examinations.

EduCrack aligns itself with the PM’s vision of ‘Padhega India tabhi toh Badhega India’, and to support this movement the edtech platform is organising free workshops for students to benefit and excel in their areas. The next gen EdTech platform not only empowers people to follow their dreams by providing the best mentors but also provides an unparalleled paradigm of education to the aspirants.

For the betterment of students, throughout August, EduCrack is hosting a series of upcoming webinars that are accessible to all without any charge.

The workshops line-up for August is as follows:

17th August (7PM to 9PM)- CAT PRO AD- A detailed workshop on admissions and college selection for CAT aspirants. 20th August (5PM to 6PM)- CLAT RESOLUTE- A must attend Webinar for CLAT 2023 Re-Takers…!! 27th August (5PM to 6PM)- Career-in-Law- A workshop for students of class 11 who want to pursue a career in law.

EduCrack believes in providing quality education to its users and with its team of experienced educators and advisory council EduCrack is doing everything to maintain the quality of content they provide to the students. “We at EduCrack, want to reach out to as many people as we can and these workshops are a medium to ensure that we connect to the right audience and help them in their journey of choosing a career”, says Anand Bhushan – CEO EduCrack Pvt. Ltd.

The team at EduCrack believes that anyone who is willing to gain knowledge should never be left behind irrespective of their geographical and socio-economic condition.