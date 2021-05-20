Edukemy Announces 100% COVID Support Scholarship on PYQ Courses for UPSC Aspirants

New Delhi: Edukemy, India’s first EdTech Company in the non-STEM segment, today announced a COVID Support Scholarship Program to support students preparing for the upcoming UPSC examinations. Students can avail a 100% scholarship on Previous Year Question (PYQ) sessions for GS and Optional subjects.

The course structure has been designed meticulously and comprises of Booster PYQ (Previous Year Questions) Sessions for answer writing in GS and Optional subjects of UPSC Mains 2021. Students will learn to sculpt effective answers using model handwritten answers and will learn the art of incorporating current affairs and factual information into answer-writing to improve the overall score.

As the UPSC Prelim Exams have been postponed to 10th Oct 2021, students are seeking expert advice and Edukemy has come forward to support UPSC aspirants in these trying times. The expert faculty of Edukemy has devised a unique strategy in light of postponement of UPSC 2021 thus, enabling students to ace mains and prelims for UPSC 2021 at the comfort of their home.

Sharing his views on the exclusive scholarship, Mr. Chandrahas Panigrahi, CEO and Co-Founder, Edukemy said, “As India is navigating through a challenging time with the current wave of COVID, we remain committed to supporting students in these tough times. This is a step forward in accelerating our mission of taking students closer to their goals.”

Classes commence from May 24th, 2021 and students can visit https://www.edukemy.com to register and avail the scholarship. Additionally, downloadable study material and model answers will be provided so that students can revise important topics and prepare effectively.

To be a part of the empowered UPSC community and to learn more about the COVID Support Scholarship Program on PYQ sessions, aspirants can join Edukemy’s Telegram Channel – Edukemy for UPSC:

About Edukemy

Edukemy is India’s first EdTech Company in the non-stem segment that has developed an evaluation model based on cutting-edge technology. Edukemy’s priority is to scale the learning experience for every aspirant by offering an insightful, immersive and an enriching learning environment with a focus on live classes, handwritten notes, and an interactive learning platform. With more than 50 years of cumulative experience at teaching and mentoring students, Edukemy strives to make a difference in every student’s life. They intend to democratize education by delivering high quality content, personalized mentorship and believe in crafting innovative learning pathways.